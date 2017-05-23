B’ville needs strong leaders to stand up to mining companies

I AGREE with the stance taken by Philip Miriori, chairman of Special Mining Lease of Osikaiyang Landowners Association of Panguna in Bougainville against BCL an Australian Mining Giant Company, Rio Tinto.

More than enough damage was done on properties, environment and human lives by BCL directly or indirectly and the same company is trying to return to reopen the Panguna mine.

They never paid royalties rightfully to the people of Panguna and Bougainville.

We can’t expect our leaders to strike better deals for us.

ABG president is trying to bring back the very people who have done much damage (BCL) to reopen Panguna Mine.

Leadership in the likes of Philip Miriori, Joseph Kauna or Francis Ona would bring some relief to the people of Bougainville at large.

Without strong leadership, our resources can be depleted within a very short period of time with benefit for the land owners.

Classical sample is Misima gold mine. People are still living in huts. Roads are dusty. Airstrip runway is dusty, given it was the first gold mine that put the PNG on the World Map.

All because weak leadership in negotiations and weak leadership to change or adjust Mining Laws for the benefit of our people who own resources.

It would be wise for a new mining company to redevelop Panguna Mine for the benefit of Bougainville people.

We must have a Robert Mugabe in Papua New Guinea politics and I don’t know when we should have it after 40 years of Independence.

Simon Pung Ruri

