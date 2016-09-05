B’ville students receive sponsorship

TEN female students from Bougainville have been an opportunity to further their education in Darwin, Australia.

The students were selected for their outstanding academic performance out from secondary and high schools in Bougainville to participate in the foreign exchange global education programme.

Bougainville’s Regional Member and Minister for Bougainville Affairs Joe Lera supported the programme with a sponsorship of K1 million for the students.

The sponsorship covers their tuition fees and accommodation in Australia. The girls left Bougainville on Aug 27 for Port Moresby and will travel to Australia once they get all their visa documents in order.

Lera said his decision to sponsor the students is part of his prophetic vision “to develop people and build a nation”.

Under his vision, Lera explained that the programme was emphasised in his third transformational pillar on education.

“This pillar is focus to develop professional, skilled work force and a literate society in Bougainville,” Lera said.

He said this gave the young “top brains” of Bougainville the opportunity to compete, gain and experience the standard of education in Australia.

He said the programme would enable the students to receive quality education to be qualified professionals who could contribute towards the economical and political development in Bougainville.

Lera encouraged the students to be good ambassadors of Bougainville and to concentrate on their studies to achieve the best for themselves, their families and Bougainville.

Related