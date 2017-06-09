B’ville targets better service

The Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) encourages a culture of accountability from its ministers, members and its public service.

President Dr John Momis made the remark during the launch of the public service corporate plans last week.

“We must develop a culture that promotes excellence, rewards success and penalises those that do the wrong thing,” he said.

“I can no longer tolerate stories of corruption and fraud and I intend to take action to convene an inquiry to investigate the many allegations that have been raised.”

Momis also made it clear that the outcomes of this investigation would not be treated lightly.

Those found to have done wrong, no matter how senior or junior, will suffer the full weight of the law.

“Enough is enough, things have to change. If they do not, then we are only destined for failure.”

Momis has also instructed ABG chief secretary, Joseph Nobetau to take all necessary actions to address gaps in service delivery.

“The chief secretary’s primary aim is to enhance the professionalism of our public service and to ensure that our senior leaders step up and take charge of their respective responsibilities,” Momis said.

Like this: Like Loading...