Cadet engineers to start training with Air Niugini

MORE than K5 million was invested by Air Niugini to train the 10 aircraft engineers who recently completed their four-year course in New Zealand.

The 10, including two women, returned to the country after attaining their Aircraft Maintenance Engineer certificates at the completion of their cadet programme.

Chief executive officer Simon Foo said Air Niugini was proud of its support in developing local talent.

“The cost of training each engineering cadet exceeded K500,000 and Air Niugini is proud of its wide ranging commitment to professional and trade training for its national employees,” Foo said.

“Throughout the four-year cadet programme, these young men and women have gained both the theoretical and practical experience required to qualify them to apply for a European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Basic Aircraft Maintenance Engineer Licence.

“An EASA Aircraft Maintenance Engineer Licence is an aviation industry qualification that is internationally recognised.”

Foo said it was a bonus for Air Niugini as the airline was in the process of building its own maintenance, repair and overhaul facility in Port Moresby.

“Having our own hangar will allow the employees to continue their training and build their experience here in Papua New Guinea. It also cuts down on the huge costs that we currently incur sending our airplanes overseas for major overhaul and maintenance,” Foo said.

The engineering graduates studied at the Air New Zealand Training institute in Christchurch and Aviation Australia under the Cairns Aviation Skills Centre.

