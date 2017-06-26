Cadets to complete training

By JIMMY KALEBE

THE first batch of 30 cadets from the three disciplinary forces will complete their 18-months training at Igam Barracks in Lae next month.

The Joint Forces Academy training which was abandoned in the early ‘80s was revived two years ago by the Government to instil common understanding among the three forces in the country.

During the training, the cadets were taken through six months of basics in the forces and other military exercises. The last months were spent on training to command others.

Last week, in an exercise codenamed Last Chance, the trainees were taken through various skills in familiarisation with conduct in real life situations.

Captain Ellison Garesa, based at Igam Barracks, said this was the first if its kind after the training programme was abandoned more than 30 years ago.

During the week, the cadets underwent exercises in vital stability operation, asset protection, vehicle check point and vehicle.

Garesa told The National that joint training was a Government initiative and would be conducted annually for the forces in the coming years.

He said the second batch of cadets has over 50 participants who have started training at Igam.

