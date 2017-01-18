Call to address domestic violence

By MUHUYUPE SORANZI

DOMESTIC violence and gender-based violence need urgent attention from all responsible authorities, a counseling service provider says.

Director of PNG Counseling and Consultation Service Allan Tagai raised his concern this week saying the number of people needing counseling for domestic violence seems to be increasing steadily.

“PNG counseling and consultation services was visited by women and children over the festive season,” he said.

“Many claimed to find it hard to have their cases dealt with because the perpetrator who has the money always find a way out of the situations with the law.”

