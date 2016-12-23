Call for agencies to preserve culture

THE National Museum and Arts Gallery (NMAG) must work in close partnerships with cultural groups, Kina Cultural Group chairman in Southern Highlands Yake Pua says.

Pua told The National that such partnership would be an effective way to preserving cultural practices and tumbuna stories.

Pua said cultural groups also shared a similar role with the museum of preserving the history of PNG.

“The museum must work closely with cultural groups because they have all the stories,” Pua said.

“The museum does not have some things that cultural groups have, therefore, we have to work together to tell all the stories.”

He said to know one’s culture was a gift and privilege so people with such knowledge should be identified to have their stories told.

“We have different tribes and societies so if there is someone who has knowledge of such things the museum must work closely with them to preserve our culture because it is dying out,” Pua said.

