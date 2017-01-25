Call on authorites to impose tougher laws

A ROAD accident in Northern province that claimed the lives of 13 people two weeks ago calls for the provincial authorities to crack down on safety issues involving companies.

Ijivitari MP David Arore (pictured), who initiated a hauskrai at the council chamber in Popondetta told the people of Northern that the incident was a wakeup call for the province to start imposing tougher measures on traffic and road safety.

“All these companies operating in this country have been negligent over the years in looking after their vehicles,” he claimed.

“We as a government must start tightening up all traffic and vehicle issues of this province.

“If we quietly let this problem die and if we let victims’ families take their bodies away, we will brush aside the issues.

“This is the problem that has affected us and it’s time now we, as provincial government, must crack down on these companies.

“They must inspect all the vehicles in this province, companies are running way from paying tax to the government and yet we are not standing up.

“This accident is a reminder to all of us, politicians, provincial government, police, MVIL (Motor Vehicles Insurance) and Works Department to ensure that our concerns are addressed.

“It’s a sad day for us, but it’s not for us to blame each other but let the death of the 13 people remind us to stand united in handling this problem.

“This time we will stop blaming each other and take on the responsibilities, enough is enough, let this accident remind us that we need to stand together in handling this problem.

“I’m humbled to see the public servants, businessmen, the people and the politicians all coming together.”

Sohe MP and Minister for Community Development Delilah Gore said the people of Oro had shown maturity.

“I was really devastated, 12 of them were from my electorate and one was a team leader in my district administration,” she said.

“It would have been a bad disaster because the people of Sohe outnumbered police and the provincial administration on Tuesday.

“This people of Oro have shown maturity in the accident, those who took part, those who stood by and watched, it shows we are thinking properly and heading in the right way.

“We will not put divisions among ourselves. Instead we will address issues of vehicles that are not roadworthy.

“This reveals problems that have accumulated over the years and the incident has happened so that we can address the issues before and, make it better for our people.”

