Call for Barras to join Aussie 50-over comp

PAPUA New Guinea interim cricket coach Jason Gillespie believes the Barramundis should be included in Australia’s domestic one-day tournament.

Test legend Gillespie wants PNG to be included in future editions of Australia’s domestic men’s 50-over competition.

Gillespie, who is coaching the Barramundis ahead of a forthcoming ODI series against Scotland, has called on Cricket Australia to give the idea serious consideration to further its work to strengthen cricket in the region.

And with that in mind, he said the fledgling cricket nation would benefit from regular matches against Australia’s best players.

“PNG Cricket is unique in that it is 100 per cent indigenous, which is pretty special,” Gillespie told cricket.com.au on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, where the Barramundis are preparing for a series against Scotland with matches against Tasmania, Victoria and a Cricket Australia Indigenous XI.

“The game there is growing and with Australia being so close — we’re only a few kilometres apart at our nearest points, so they’re our closest cricket neighbours — it would be great if Cricket Australia can do as much as they can for PNG Cricket,” Gillespie said.

