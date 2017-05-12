Call for more border activities

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

INDONESIA President Joko Widodo has called for more economic development with Papua New Guinea.

He opened the new Indonesian border administration complex at the border with Papua New Guinea on Tuesday.

Vanimo-based Indonesian Vice-Consul Abraham Lebelaw said during the inauguration of the Wutung-Skouw border administration complex in Papua Province that Widodo had encouraged the local government (Papua) to build a modern market in Skouw that would increase business activities in the province.

“It is the hope of President Widodo that in the future the market will be able, not only to supply the needs of the people, but also to develop and generate economic growth and prosperity for the people around the borders between Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.”

Lebelaw said it was Widodo’s sixth visit to Papua and the fifth border post he had inaugurated during his term.

The new complex which took 12 months to complete will enable Indonesian officers to offer faster services to the people who cross the border from Papua New Guinea.

According to the Skouw-Wutung border development master plan, there will be a township built along the border for the border agencies, officers and families.

There will be a school and a clinic in the township.

The clinic will also have a ward for inpatients.

It can also be used by Papua New Guinea border villagers.

Lebelaw said increasing business activities at the border would see business ties between the two countries increase over the years to come.

He also said growing business activities at the border shows the two countries’ strong bilateral relationship that was maintained for many years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

