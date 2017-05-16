Call to campaign professionally

TOURISM Minister and Kundiawa-Gembogl Tobias Kulang MP has called on candidates and their supporters to campaign professionally.

Kulang made the call following an incident in Kundiawa in which he was attacked, four of his vehicles were stoned and a number of people injured.

“The election process is a very important one where our people need to be allowed the time and space to judge candidates and political parties and make informed decisions,” he said.

“Every candidate and political party must respect this process and be truthful.

“We must deploy ourselves with the highest level of integrity.”

Kulang condemned the attack and said an angry mob had yelled out claims against the ruling PNC party and the sitting MPs.

All the claims against the current government and MPs must be proven and substantiated, he said.

He said every MP was mandated through the polls in 2012.

“If you believe or in your opinion, feel that they have not performed, you will need to unseat them at the polls.

