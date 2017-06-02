Call to be cautious of clergy candidates

By NAOMI WASE

A CHURCH leader is calling on voters to be cautious about priests and pastors who “abuse” their spiritual leadership to pursue political careers.

General-secretary of the Catholic Bishop Conference of Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, Fr Victor Roche said some priests and pastors were using their titles to gain political leadership.

Through an email, copied to The National Roche rebuked the clergymen contesting the national election saying: “You have abused your spiritual leadership, there is no guarantee that you will not abuse your political leadership.”

He said the priests and pastors running for public office wanted to use of the trust and confidence of the people for personal gain.

