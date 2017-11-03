Call to change Kumuls jersey

FIRSTLY, I would like to congratulate the Kumuls and the team management for making our country proud.

It takes time, commitment, determination and every resource that is put into the game to make PNG proud. Thumbs up for that.

Secondly, can the Kumul jumpers be changed and the men given top quality ones?

How can a jumper be worn with torn numbers (for example, numbers 2 and 11) on them? We are playing in world-class rugby league. It’s not just another club association at district level.

It’s our pride for our countrymen to be given the honor to representing PNG in the red, black and gold jumpers.

All the best in the remaining games.

CJ, Via email

