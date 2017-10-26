Call to change school administration

I AM a concerned parent of a child attednding Buimo Primary School in Lae. Being an educated parent, I see there is a great need for the following:

The current deputy head teacher to administer the institution or the provincial education board to look for an alternate head teacher in 2018;

a male administrator in such an institution in this location; and,

Board of management to be changed.

I believe teachers, parents, citizens and stakeholders contributing to the growth and development of this institution will agree with me for change.

There has been no board of management meeting for development and changes of the institution’s status quo.

I am appealing to the PEB, appointment committee and district education manager to take my concern very seriously.

Concerned parent, Buimo Road

