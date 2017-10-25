Call to check 5-Mile market

THIS is an open letter to National Capital District Commission to check 5-Mile market just opposite Sione Kami Memorial Church.

There is a man charging people K10 as market fee to sell their produce.

This started on Oct 23.

Is this a new fee imposed by NCDC?

Is this man just stealing from the ordinary people, who are mostly from Central?

I would like the NCDC authorities or police to visit this market immediately and investigate this man.

Find out who authorised him to collect market fee of K10 every afternoon from the market people, especially people selling betel nut.

JP Ama

Five-Mile resident

