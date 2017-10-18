Call to check eyes during test for diabetes

By OGIA MIAMEL

Hospitals and clinics testing people for diabetes are urged to do a baseline eye examination as well.

Ophthalmologist Dr Amyna Sultan said an eye examination should be done to detect early signs of diabetic retinopathy, which was an increasing cause of blindness worldwide.

“Eight out of 10 diabetics in this country, 80 per cent, do not get a baseline eye examination once they are diagnosed with diabetes, and on an ongoing basis that is extremely alarming,” Sultan said.

“We want to urge and make an appeal to our general physicians and GPs that when they diagnose people with diabetes, it is essential that an eye doctor or a nurse can examine the back of the eye to determine, whether they have diabetes or not because if they have changes, and if these are picked up early, we can provide treatment when there is a window for opportunity,

“Most people, when they show up they already have bleeding of the back of the eye caused by diabetes, there’s nothing that can be done then.

Sultan said according to a recent diabetic retinopathy survey done in the National Capital District area, it indicated that of the eight per cent of the population aged over 50 who have diabetes, half of them have diabetic retinopathy.

“Don’t take your vision for granted, come in and have a vision test even when you know your eyes are fine because, prevention is better than cure,” Sultan said.

“Cover one eye and check your vision by looking at something at the distance. If you find that can’t see clearly, go for eye screening.”

