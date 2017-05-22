Call to consider climate change as business risk

CLIMATE change should be considered a business risk to Oil Search Limited operations and should be addressed by the board in its deliberations, a shareholder says.

Shareholder Market Forces executive director Julian Vincent told the company’s annual general meeting on Friday the company should allow for the development of strategies to cater for it and for shareholders to assess capital invested in the company.

Company chairman Richard Lee said the company had undertaken initiatives on climate change focused on PNG.

“I acknowledge the importance of this issue and I reinforce the fact that this board is not blind to this issue,” Lee said.

(It) certainly is well aware, as an oil and gas company, that these issues are at the front of the mind for investors.

“It is no secret that the investment community is aware of this but I think that they recognise that as an oil and gas company, as a PNG oil and gas producer, we have a clear approach to it that they support.

“We will continue to fulfill the reporting obligations to stakeholders.

“We are always ready to engage with our stakeholder in developing a strategy that is highly relevant to PNG.”

