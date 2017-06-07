Call for corporate support in charity fun run

BUSINESShouses have been invited to support the PricewaterhouseCoopers annual fun run and walk to raise money for charity and non-profit organisations.

PwC Partner Alison Judd yesterday made a commitment of K20,000 to the Ginigoada Business Development Foundation yesterday in Port Moresby. It is one of the organisations PwC supports.

“The PwC Corporate Challenge is a five-kilometre fun-run and walk that raises funds for charity,” she said.

“It started in 2001 and has since become one of Port Moresby’s trademark events.”

PwC managing partner Jonathan Seeto said the 2017 PwC Corporate Challenge would be held on Sunday, August 20 at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium in Port Moresby

The PwC has been supporting organisations such as ChildFund, Ginigoada Business Development Foundation, Port Moresby General Hospital, Sir Buri Kidu Heart Institute, WeCare and Lae City Mission.

“Let’s come together and help create a sustainable future for our community,” he said.

Ginigoada Business Development Foundation training manager Robert Evah said they had used the funds to maintain the Multi Learning Centre at Koki. The 2016 funds will be used to support their Open Learning Project in Port Moresby and Central.

“The learning centre uses Wi-Fi to enable people from villages in the National Capital District and Central to access training materials through their mobile devices.”

