Call on Customs officers to focus, bring in revenue

FINANCE Minister James Marape has called on PNG Customs services officers to focus on bringing in more revenue for the country.

Marape and Treasurer Patrick Pruaitch attended the opening of the K50 million container examination facility at Motukea yesterday.

“Your effort in modernising this important organisation goes a long way in enhancing our country and the economy in terms of revenue collection so that you continue to expand on the good work you have started,” Marape said.

“Today’s occasion signals another juncture in PNG Customs. You asked for certain support within our budget constraints over the last few years (and) we have been able to deliver as the Government.

“More importantly, your organisations have been restructured to ensure that you have the correct capacity at your level to go on from here.

“Our Government and the people expect you to go the extra mile in securing our borders and collecting revenues.

“Your efforts in being honest and diligent in your job as Customs officers has laid the ground work and foundation in the Government to ensure that the revenue you collect is disbursed throughout the country.

“Our future can only improve from the foundations we are laying today.

“I lay charge on every Customs worker that you remain focused, diligent, honest and corruption-free at your stations of work.”

