Call to decentralise developments

MOST youths in the country lack opportunities to work for a living and contribute positively to the development of the nation.

One of the main problems is the lack of job opportunities.

There are no chances for them to get employed.

They depend on the land for their living and that’s the only way for them to earn money for them and their families.

All the bigger companies and development are based in our main cities and towns and they are attracting young people into the urban centres.

Can the government decentralise developments into the rural areas? This will stop our young people from moving into towns and cities.

Nick Ekari

Madang

