Call to defer PACERPlus signing to assess impacts

THE Pacific Network on Globalisation says island nations should be given time to assess the impact of PACER-Plus before it is signed.

The signing is scheduled to take place on June 14 in Tonga.

PANG Trade Justice Campaigner Adam Wolfenden said PACER-Plus “will re-shape Pacific island economies”.

“We are less than two weeks away from the proposed signing and only now are we able to assess the

full extent of what the impacts will be,” Wolfenden said.

“The proposed signing date leaves no room for a proper analysis.

“The only prudent and democratic way forward is to postpone the signing until there have been fully funded, independent social impact assessments and then adequate consultations to determine a popular mandate to go ahead.” The 2016 report Defending Pacific ways of life: A People’s

Social Impact Assessment of PACERPlus found that the trade deal

would “put handcuffs on Pacific governments, hindering their ability to balance commercial interests with regulatory sovereignty and social rights”.

“(It) fails to provide sufficient safeguards, and lacks the flexibilities

afforded to least developed and

developing countries,” Wolfenden said.

“The social impact assessment released by PANG was a wake-up call about the very real and very serious threats of PACER-Plus to health, the right of governments to regulate, and the right to food.

“It showed PACER-Plus was a path away from economic self-determination and development.”

Like this: Like Loading...