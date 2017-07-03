Call for directors to participate in training courses

The Papua New Guinea Institute of Directors is calling on new directors and existing directors of small to medium enterprises (SMEs), regulated entities, state- owned enterprises, landowner companies and government statutory authorities to participate in its training courses.

The course is delivered over two days and covers the definition of corporate governance, the roles and responsibilities of directors, effective boards, understanding financial statements, strategy and planning and risk mitigation.

Since its establishment in 2002 the institute of directors has conducted 86 courses. More than 900 participants have attended.

President Ian Tarutia congratulated the eight participants who completed a course on June 14-15 at the Aviat Club in Port Moresby.

He said that issues regarding the oversight and performance of organisations were always ever present. “The key for directors was to be prepared to adequately address these issues so that optimum outcomes were attained for the shareholders, with minimum risk,” Tarutia said.

