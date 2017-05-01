Call to encourage youth to stand up for change

FATHER Victor Roche has urged bishops from the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea to help young people in their country be agents of change.

“PNG and Solomon Islands are countries blessed with 30 to 40 percent of young people, who are forgotten victims of corruption and left without the opportunity to voice their opinions,” Roche, the general secretary of the Catholic Bishop’s Conference, said yesterday at the 58th annual general meeting of bishops of PNG and the Solomon Islands.

Father Roche said it was the duty of the church to be a voice of the young people, to encourage them to make a personal commitment to serve and to help them develop their leadership skills.

He also pointed out that many young people were getting married out of the church and that was leading to other problems.

“During my visit to a parish in PNG a priest told me that he had more than 200 baptisms and less than 10 weddings,”

“This shows that many of our young people are not interested in church or even formal civil marriage. Living together is becoming more common, especially in the big cities and this is leading to domestic violence” Father Roche said.

He said the next Catholic Bishops’ Conference will be held in October next year and will be focusing on issues affecting youths.

