Call for end to sorcery

THE Catholic Bishop of Wabag Dioces Arnold Orowae says everyone in the community must make a concerted effort to end sorcery-related violence in Enga.

Speaking at the conclusion of a conference on sorcery-related violence in Wabag recently, Orowae said the issue need to be addressed by everyone in the province.

“When there is an issue in the community, that issue does not belong to an individual; it belongs to the community, family, tribe,” Orowae said.

“They know wrong is wrong, right is right and who is at fault and who is wrong.”

He said people must not wait for police to come and intervene to end violence.

“Without even taking things into consideration of what will happen in the future, people should take ownership in dealing with the matter,” he said.

