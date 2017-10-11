Call to equip new schools

A Highlands woman leader is calling on elected leaders from the region not to gamble with the education of young people.

Women in Politics Highlands’ president Cecilia Dere said the practice of leaders building schools without providing learning materials must stop.

She said existing schools must be catered with new infrastructure, learning materials, teachers’ guides and others to provide quality education.

Dere said new schools were “popping up everywhere, every year” without basic materials.

“I want to appeal to leaders to look at providing quality education, and not boasting about quantity of students passing out from the school every year,” she said.

