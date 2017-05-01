Call to extend callout operations not backed: official

THE call to extend the callout operation from Hela to Southern Highlands during this year’s general elections following a recent riot in Mendi would not be possible given the time factor.

Finance secretary Dr Ken Ngangan, said the process was too long.

He was responding to recent calls by Nipa-Kutubu MP Jeffery Komal and Southern Highlands Governor William Powi.

Powi had condemned the action by some people in Mendi, which instilled fear on innocent people as the country prepared to go into the general elections.

“I appeal to police and the national government to extend the callout operations to Mendi and Southern Highlands.

“Destruction causes fears to the innocent people of Mendi,” Powi said.

Ngangan said: “The security advisory is for the council to decide on whether we extend and then it will go to NEC (National Executive Council), so it is a long process and you cannot automatically come up with this.

“As part of the election arrangement they can be beefed up in terms of security but in terms of a security callout or an extension, that is a very long process.

“The National Security Council will be the body that will assess and make the recommendation to the executive council to approve a security callout.

“I do not think we have the time for callout but what we can do is to beef up more police force in trouble hotspots. That is the work of the electoral commission.”

Like this: Like Loading...