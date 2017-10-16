Call to focus on higher education

University of Goroka Vice-Chancellor Prof Musawe Sinebare wants the Government’s Alotau Accord II to give more priority to higher education.

Sinebare said he had studied Alotau Accord II had had seen that its emphasis was on lower education rather than higher education.

He said Government should realise that graduates of higher education institutions go straight into the labour force and started paying tax.

Sinebare said the tuition fee free policy of Government from elementary to Grade 12 would take a while to reap dividends through tax returns.

“More money invested in TFF will not be returned in tax form,” he said.

“When money is invested in higher education, it will be returned after a shorter period.”

Sinebare said of 20,000 Grade 12 students every year, only about 5000 would get spaces in tertiary institutions, and it would take up to six years to graduate them.

“It is fine for the Government to argue that they are educating future generations,” he said.

