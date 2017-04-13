Call to focus on speciality care

THE Health Department needs to focus on tertiary and speciality health care because the free health care policy is working only for primary health care, a health worker says.

Norma Kambo, a Port Moresby General Hospital perfusionist (a specialised healthcare professional who uses the heart–lung machine during cardiac surgery and other surgeries) told The National that the Government should readjust its focus to meet the needs of the people.

“I was out in India for three months last year and was involved in three lung transplants and two heart transplants,” Kambo said.

“In the past, I was doing anaesthetic. In 2013, when the Singapore team came, I got involved with the perfusionists. After the training I see a big demand that we might take up some challenges to save our people.”

He said the majority of the people could not afford to go overseas to have specialist treatments and it was the Government’s responsibility to make them available in the country.

“The congenital heart condition especially in small children and valve cases are acquired through some illnesses,” Kambo said.

“For example, the valve was caused by viral infection like flu. It affects the heart valves. It is something people are not quite familiar with.

“We are trying to help ordinary Papua New Guineans if they don’t have the K60,000 or K80,000 to be referred out of the country. I find it challenging and it’s a good opportunity for me to help my own people.

“We are fortunate that Operation Open Heart got involved in the past six years through fundraising efforts.

“They train doctors, technicians and nurses and we’ll all got involved in serving our own people.”

