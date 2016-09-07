Call for more awareness

MORE awareness is needed to tackle the issue of illegal parking in the city, a police official says.

Assistant Commissioner Traffic Jerry Frank told The National that now that the National Capital District Commission were regulating spot fines for unauthorised parking of motor vehicles, more awareness was needed.

“When they step up to issue warning notices as awareness, traffic police will step in to assist in due process,” he said.

Frank said traffic police would be working alongside the NCDC to complement their imitative.

“If the NCDC comes to having difficulties, then they will be complemented by police to enforce the rules on illegal parking on roadsides, footpaths and places that they are not supposed to park.”

Frank said if warning notices were given by the NCDC to those who were illegally parked and people disobeyed, they could be fined between K100 and K500 to the NCDC.

He said but if they refused to pay the fines, then police would take action.

“So my advice to all the motorists, you must park your vehicles in the right parking areas,” Frank said.

“We are here to provide assistance to NCDC and I commended their effort for taking on the initiative.

“Typical Papua New Guinea – we do not like other people to tell us what to do but at the same time, illegal parking on unauthorised spots is not allowed and NCDC is now taking this initiative to improve that.”

