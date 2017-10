NOW that acting managing-director of National Housing Corporation Ditha Nayabanung has been sidelined for investigations, the onus is on the new acting MD and the Minister for Housing and Urbanisation to do a full investigation.

Refer the findings to Ombudsmen Commission and State legal bodies.

A commission-of-inquiry must follow to restore the integrity of the particular State-owned enterprise.

Gamp Wasa, Markham Valley

