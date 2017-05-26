Call to give funds to private schools

By JUNIOR UKAHA

LAE mayor Koim Trilu Leahy wants the Education Department to add private schools to its Tuition Free Fee (TFF) funding assistance project.

Leahy made the call yesterday when presenting a cheque for K10,000 to a church-run preparatory school in Eriku, Lae.

The mayor said private schools had an important role in the education structure and system of the country so they should be supported with funding assistance.

Leahy said private schools should not be viewed as “businesses” but as “service providers”.

“The national government has neglected private schools big time in terms of TFF funds allocation,” he said.

“Private schools are service providers so they should be considered for TFF funding.

“Statistics have shown that students who come out from private and church-run schools are better educated compared with students who come from government schools.”

Like this: Like Loading...