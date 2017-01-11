Call for government to explain 2014 project funds

THE people of Kandep in Enga are asking the Government to explain why infrastructure projects that were launched in 2014 were not implemented.

The projects include the K65 million Margarima-Kandep road to link the Mendi-Porgera road and the K35 million Wasa Bridge.

The projects were launched on Dec 20, 2014, by Works and Implementation Minister Francis Awesa, Finance Minister James Marape, Works Secretary David Wereh and Kandep MP Don Polye.

According to chairman of Wagge Petroleum Owners Association and Wagge Petroleum Development Company Illi Bush Samson, the projects are vital for the petroleum exploration sites and have the potential to link Hela, Southern Highlands and Enga.

This link would make Kandep the centre of the three resource-rich provinces.

Samson said two years have passed and with this years general election around the corner, he queried whether the Government would honour its promises.

“We are still in the dark. We are not seeing any physical construction of the said projects,” Samson said.

He asked if Kandep MP Don Polye and Enga Governor Peter Ipatas could explain to the people of Kandep and Enga what had happened to the K100 million commitment from the government.

Samson said they have faith in the government to deliver these projects before the national election.

He said Kandep was an important district.

“The projects were vital for the people to have more opportunities and contact with the global community. A way forward to encourage change.” Samson said.

“We are on the treasure land and before all these resources are discovered and extracted.

“We need the government promised projects to be implemented.”

Samson urged his people to have faith in the government to deliver these projects and do away with land issue problems.

“Is the money still sitting idle waiting to be processed or has it been diverted to someone’s account?” Samson asked.

