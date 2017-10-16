Call for Govt to fix health services

Shadow Minister for Health and HIV/AIDS Joseph Yopyyopy has called for swift and appropriate government action to prevent the further deterioration of essential health services.

He warned of catastrophic consequences if the Government does not take action, pointing out that the Government had drastically cut health spending in the past three years.

“The state of health services is a direct result of corruption, waste and illegal diversion of taxpayer funds to private pockets in the pretext of public impact infrastructure development projects,” Yopyyopy said.

He said this was evident in:

The Laloki Psychiatric Hospital in Central on the verge of closure with patients likely to be sent back home due to shortage of drugs;

health workers in Manus left without medicine for over a month;

chronic shortage of medicine nationwide with health facilities lacking essential equipment and in a state of disrepair;

health workers not being paid properly with doctors and health workers nationwide threatening stop work; and,

A recent media report of over 20 people dying in Health Minister Sir Puka Temu’s Abau district due to no medicine, no staff and no equipment.

“Other unreported cases are indicators of very serious system failure,” Yopyyopy said.

He said from 2015 to 2017, health funding was cut by 40 per cent in real terms – from K1.7 billion to K1.2 billion.

Yopyyopy warned of further planned cuts of up to 30 per cent in real terms over the next five years to about K850 million.

In 2016, health cuts hurt many people;

PNG’s tuberculosis crisis was yet to be brought under control;

Child Fund Australia estimated that up to 9000 PNG citizens died from TB in the past three years – with one out of four being children;

government decision in late 2016 to pay for women to give birth in a clinic or hospital was in fact an admission of defeat;

health experts had explicitly expressed that the health funding cuts had destroyed people in rural and remote areas where the need was urgent; and,

Up to 1500 women die in childbirth each year, with about 45 babies out of every 1000 dying.

