Call to help village people

By OGIA MIAMEL

EDUCATED people must use their acquired knowledge and skills to help their people in villages, a charity worker in Gulf says.

Agnes Haro Harihi said all remote areas in Papua New Guinea have locals who were successful but were too busy to help their own people.

“We have some well-educated people from Gulf but they don’t want to connect with their people, they cut themselves off and they don’t want to have anything to do with that, people become tagged.

“We tag people; ‘this is who you are, you are poor and I don’t have anything to do with you’.

“When we tag people we marginalise and separate people.”

Harihi is calling on all elites from Malalaua in Gulf to help people in the remote and isolated villages in the district.

She said people in the district desperately needed basic government services such as health, education, roads and bridges.

“There was a place up at Lakekamu, it’s very sad because the small children were writing on the ground, that is their book. They don’t have writing pads, they don’t have pencils, so what the community did was they built a hut and the dirt, the ground is their book, and it’s unbelievable.”

