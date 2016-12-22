Call to instil discipline in special operations

POLICE in Western have been urged to instil discipline during the special operation starting tomorrow.

Western police commander Joseph Puri told The National that the message from Police Commissioner Gari Baki to see discipline in the force was important and has to be passed on to the officers.

“We have been facing a lot of cases on brutality and misconduct in the police force,” he said.

“With this operation, I expect a high standard of discipline from officers.

“It is important that they have to be reminded of their actions because they are role models and have to lead by good example.

“How they conduct themselves during official hours and unofficial hours is important.”

Puri said other police stations including Kiunga and Tabubil would ensure safety on the roads and highways.

Like this: Like Loading...