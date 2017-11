I WOULD like to put it straight here that Rugby League World Cup games are not as popular as the Australian NRL (National Rugby League) and State of Origin.

The FIFA World Cup is No. 1 in the world.

We have NRL and State of Origin in our side of the world.

Below them is the Rugby League World Cup.

I suggest PNG Government should invest millions in soccer then rugby league.

Thomas Mabi

Lae

