Call to investigate illegal black market

THERE is a specific area along Waigani Drive that has turned into an illegal black market for motor vehicle spare parts.

The area has turned black from the large amount of oil stains.

This is a public road.

Does the law give the green lights for this road to be used for mechanical repairs?

I also noted some illegal activities in this area.

These included an incident in which three expatriates were held up at gun point and cash stolen.

They were trying to drive into one of the properties located along this same area.

Can the National Capital District Commission do something?

Look into this matter for the better interest of law-abiding citizens.

Concerned Citizen

