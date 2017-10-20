Call to investigate porter’s death

Northern Governor Gary Juffa has called on Police Commissioner Gari Baki to investigate the recent death of porter hired by an Australian tour operator.

Juffa has written to Baki to investigate the death of Winterford Tauno on the Kokoda Track and to advise whether manslaughter charges should be brought against the tour operator.

“I have received a number of recent reports that some Australian tour operators have been overloading their porters to keep costs down,” he said.

Juffa said Tauno, from Buna in Northern died on the second day of a trek organised by Australian tour company Getaway Trekking.

Kokoda Trekking Authority (KTA) ranger Mabo Sigi conducted a spot check of a Getaway Trekking tour group at Owers Corner on Sept 14.

He found that the weight of Tauno’s backpack was 28kg which is 8kg more than the maximum weight allowed in the KTA Code of Conduct, Juffa said.

“According to Sigi’s report, he redistributed 4kg out of Tauno’s backpack to other Getaway Trekking group porters at Owers Corner,” he said.

“This meant that Tauno’s backpack was still 4kg heavier than the maximum weight recommended.

“Tauno died on the gruelling climb up Ioribaiwa Ridge the next day.

“When the KTA ranger advised the PNG leader for Getaway Trekking to advise the Australian leader to get more porters he was ignored.

“I have also been advised that after the Getaway group moved out of sight of the ranger the weight was transferred back into Tauno’s backpack.

“From all reports, Tauno was physically fit, experienced and very popular with the trekkers he supported during his treks across the Kokoda Track.

“His death is a tragedy and I express my sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.

“We now have a duty to ensure that Tauno’s death was not in vain and that our Kokoda tour guides and porters are properly protected from exploitation by tour operators,” Juffa said.

Like this: Like Loading...