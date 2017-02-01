Call for investigation into K46.6m land purchase

THE Opposition has called for a full probe into the K46.6 million purchase of a piece of land in Central for the PNG Defence Force by Kumul Consolidated Holdings.

Opposition leader Don Polye and coalition, including People’s Progress Party leader Ben Micah, National Party leader Kerenga Kua, Pangu Pati’s William Samb, Melanesian Liberal Party leader Dr Allan Marat, New Generation Party leader Bire Kimisopa and People’s Movement for Change leader Gary Juffa made the call after heated debate on the issue in parliament yesterday.

Polye described it as “major fraud”. “A fraudulent decision and action executed by the Government has deprived the people of this nation of K46.6 million – taken and consumed by fraud,” he claimed.

“Look at that in the current context when we have a major cash flow problem.

“Public servants are going to work without food on their tables, our boys and girls who go to school every morning are doing so without a decent breakfast, roads are breaking down and not even K100,000 spent to fix those roads and there is no simple medicine in the hospitals and aid posts. Here, we’re looking at a K46.6 billion just spivved off, which cannot be tolerated.

“It is inconceivable, unjustified, the money must be brought back and we must address it vehemently.”

Micah, the former Public Investment and State Enterprises Minister who highlighted the matter in parliament yesterday, called for a full inquiry.

Like this: Like Loading...