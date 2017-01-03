Call to join association

THE Diabetic Association of PNG encourages more people to become members to help it become the voice of people affected by diabetes, association president Dr Lutty Amos says.

Amos said the association was a haven for people diagnosed with diabetes to seek assistance in terms of awareness, medication and counseling.

She said diabetic patients often went through a process of denial once being diagnosed and needed someone or somewhere to link with to get more information on how and what to do next once diagnosed.

“At first you think that you will not be affected but once you are given that diagnosis you many go through a process “And when you have that disease who do you link with and how can you get help?”

“When you go to the clinics they are not giving you that information that you require because there is a whole long list of people waiting there, and you are just given five minutes of blood pressure and you are sent away, you need to link up with someone and talk about your illness.”

She said the association represented not only the health care professionals but those who were actually diagnosed with diabetes well as organisations.

