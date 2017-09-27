Call to join scouting programme

YOUNG girls and boys who crave fun and adventure with friends to learn indoor and outdoor skills are urged not to look further than the scouting programme, says The Scout Association of PNG acting–commissioner Noel Pinda.

He said the movement had contributed to the growth of the country through developing young people spiritually, mentally, socially and physically to become good citizens since 1926.

Pinda said that the introduction to scouting awareness programme was scheduled for Oct 7.

He said the awareness would be conducted at National Scout Headquarters at Hanuabada in Port Moresby and would educate people on the importance of scouting in the country.

“This is an approach to educate parents, youths and children,” he said.

