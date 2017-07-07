Call for lands dept to work with new govt

By ALPHONSE PORAU

NATIONAL Capital District Governor Powes Parkop says the ministry and department of lands under the new government must cooperate with the municipal government in the development of the city.

He said this after observing the progress of the Koura Way joining June Valley to the Hanuabada bypass in Port Moresby on Wednesday.

“The Lands department must cooperate with the NCDC to have proper planning for the city,” Parkop said.

“The roads that we are opening up are important for the growth of the economy. Commercial, residential, industrial and the public space must all be planned.

“I am always frustrated with the Lands department because they do not see our vision and we do not know what their vision is and up until now they are failing the city and the country as a whole.”

Parkop said there was no support from the department as they were doing things on their own.

He said other provinces were getting land boards except for NCDC.

“We have physical planning, engineers and surveyors in National Capital District Commission that other provinces do not and we are qualified to have a land board.”

He said he would be pushing strongly for the next government to let NCD have its own land board and to chair that board so that plans were aligned.

“That is the only way we are going to control these unplanned developments.”

“NCD is required to only build roads and infrastructures such as bridges and so on, that is our legal mandate. We do not control public transport, health and education, water and sewage, etc.

“Right now we have invested a lot in our vision for all the road corridors but we have to beg or appeal to the superiors in the Lands department who do not care about all the investment and plans that we have.”

Parkop hopes that the new minister for Lands in the new government would see into this matter and readjust the city’s development plans in the future.

