Call for laws to protect culture

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

THE National Cultural Commission should amend laws to protect sacred cultural rituals in the society, says a cultural leader from East Sepik.

Korogu Cultural Group coordinator Hendrick Sambin raised the concern following media publicity of an initiation ceremony that took place in a village along the Sepik River.

He said some of the traditional rituals were very sacred and should not be publicised.

“Along the Sepik River, this ritual is very sacred and powerful,” he said.

“In the past, we had laws that protected those kinds of rituals as they depicted our identity and make us stand unique among the 800 different tribes in the country,” he said.

Sambin said now people wanted to commercialise cultures.

“Money could not buy back our identity and sacred traditions that are being kept and passed on from generations over many centuries.”

He said publicity of such rituals devalues the culture.

“There are some cultural rituals that we can share with the public but for those such as initiation ceremonies, we keep them sacredwith great respect and honour,” he added.

Sambin said there were forms of punishment that came with the laws and that anyone broke them would be answerable to the chiefs and other tribesmen in their society.

“The worst punishment one could face, if this was in the past, is death and sacrifice of human lives.”

“But because we live in the 21st century and people are no longer paying respect to our identity, a law should be enacted in our parliament to protect the sacredness of our culture.”

Sambin said the National Cultural Commission should have some guidelines and policies to prevent and protect cultures and traditions for future generations.

“Our future generation must be taught of our sacred ways and know the importance of such rituals,” he said.

“Therefore, it is very important that the National Cultural Commission should look into amendin laws that will be able to protect our culture.”

He appealed to the provincial authorities to also look into this issue and come up with concepts to protect the cultural norms.

He also appealed to the concerned village that publicised the ritual not to do this again.

“The ritual does not belong only to you but is practiced by almost all middle Sepik people,” Sambin said.

