Call to look after new dental clinic gear

By OGIA MIAMEL

Everyone must take ownership and responsibility in looking after dental equipment in the refurbished dental clinic at Port Moresby General Hospital (PMGH), says University of PNG School of Medicine and Health Science deputy dean Prof John Vince.

Vince urged students, staff and the public to look after the Australian and Chinese government-funded equipment.

“To have those facilities available now for everybody in Port Moresby is fantastic,” he said.

“They are very expensive pieces of equipment that need to be looked after.

“It is the responsibility of everybody to look after this facility so we can provide high-quality services to the people.

“By service here and teaching here, we can improve dental services, not just in Port Moresby but throughout the rest of the country.”

Vince said service and education went hand-in-hand with lecturers learning by doing service and students by practice and education.

“For the university’s school of medicine programme, you can’t separate service from education,” he said. “Teachers learn by doing service, and people providing service also learn and improve their skills.

“I’m very much looking forward to improved collaboration between the university and the hospital in providing dental services to the people.”

Hospital board member Kathy Johnston thanked Australia and China for funding the renovation and dental chairs.

