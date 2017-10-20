Call to look into police behaviour

SOUTH Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu, is calling for an investigation into the behaviour of police in the southern command.

Masiu said the standard of law and order in Buin has dropped dramatically since the transfer of for police commander Senior Sgt John Popui to Buka.

He said there was evidence of increase in home brew consumption on the streets of Buin town, and offensive weapons including knives being carried around also on the town streets, while armed hold ups and rapes were now occurring.

He said when Popui was in charge in Buin there were regular footbeat patrols and road checks contributing to a generally peaceful environment.

“So I am now calling on the Minister for Police to immediately return Sergeant John Popui to Buin because when he was here he ensured the police carried out foot beat patrols, regular road blocks and improved general policing,” Masiu said.

Masiu claims the two officers who have replaced Popui have become too friendly with the public and should be transferred out of Buin.

Meanwhile, ABG Police Minister Willie Masiu said the changes in the regional police command were done in accordance with changes in the ABG police service command structure.’

However, Masiu, who is a brother of the South Bougainville MP, said he agreed that if there was a need for change, then it must be done with consideration for local knowledge which was important to effective policing.

