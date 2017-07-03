Call made to give provices poll job

THE updating of the electoral should be done by the local level governments because they are more accessible to people in the provinces, says former Morobe premier Sir Jerry Nalau.

He said too many eligible voters have not been able to vote in this general election because their names are not in the electoral roll.

Speaking at Nasingalatu village in Finschhafen, Morobe, Sir Jerry said: “The only way to get an accurate roll update is to let the llg level do the job as they are close to the people and will provide accurate facts and figures.”

He said many officials are tainted with politics and therefore not impartial.

Sir Jerry was appointed in 1968 as the first Papua New Guinean returning officer in Kokopo.

He said that elections have become “so complicated” for people.

He has urged the government and the Electoral Commission to learn from their mistakes.

Meanwhile, Lesley Agori, the only woman candidate endorsed by the National Alliance Party for Finschhafen Open voted at Nasinglatu Village.

Agori and another woman, Jenny Oberong, are the only two women vying for the seat currently held by MP Theo Zurenuoc.

There are 40 men contesting the seat.

