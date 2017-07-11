Call made for husbands to attend family planning clinics with spouses

Family planning is not only for women, says United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) representative Dr Gilbert Hiawalyer.

He said during a discussion on NBC Radio yesterday that health workers must ensure that both husband and wife attend family planning clinics so both can make the decision together on how many children they want.

“Many times the women come for family planning alone,” Hiawalyer. “We need to have both because both have to decide on

the number of children they want to have.

“Family planning reduces poverty. If you have fewer children you have enough money to feed them, clothe them and provide them better quality education, and the women can stay healthier and then they can look after the children and they both can enjoy

their life until old age.”

Malmee Weerasiri, the country director of family planning organisation Marie Stopes, said family planning was everyone’s right and responsibility and must be accessed by all.

“It’s their right, it’s their responsibility and we should make it possible for them to approach the services.”

She said that in terms of public health, the Department of Health is willing to train health workers on the new methods of family planning.

“Public health also provides family planning services in their health facilities and there are partners like us, Marie Stopes, who are helping the government to take it further.”

She added that there were short-term, long-term and permanent family planning methods available in the country.

She said popular short-term methods included condoms, oral contraceptive pills, emergency pills and Depo-Provera injections. Long-term and permanent methods included implants which are inserted into the woman’s arm, and vasectomy for men and tubal ligation for women.

