Call made for policies to cater for disaster victims

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

THERE must be policies to accommodate those who flee their homes due to natural disasters, global warming and manmade factors, an advocate says.

PNG Counsellors’ Association president Susan Setae raised this to the Department of Lands and Physical Planning last week at a National Development Forum hosted by the Consultative Implementation and Monitoring Council

“Do we have policies for those who have been landless, those who have lost their land through natural disasters, global warming, wives rejected by their husbands and those suspected of sorceries?” she asked.

Setae told The National that she has been dealing with men and women who were being suspected of sorceries and could not go back to their villages or homes in fear of their lives.

“People blamed of sorceries are being displaced, are being repatriated to other parts of the country and when things normalise they go back and they find that they have problem.

“This is a concern no one is addressing this.

“Women whose husbands have left them return to their own communities and find that they don’t belong there.”

Cardinal Sir John Ribat, in a media conference last year, said like other Pacific Islands nations, certain coastal areas of PNG are being affected by global warming

“The Government has the responsibility of listening and so responding appropriately in a way that should preserve the environment and in a way protect our people by protecting the environment they depend on for their livelihood.”

