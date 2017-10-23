Call made to promote human rights

AS a member of the United Nations, PNG has an obligation to implement human rights instruments adopted by other member countries, an official says.

Kedar Poudyal, an adviser with the Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights, said this during the opening of a human rights training in Tabubil.

“The collaboration between the police and the securities of the mining companies is very critical,” he said.

“Human rights is broad. The security forces as the government’s agents have the primary responsibility to protect and promote human rights in this country.” He said they were part of the justice system and had a role to play when it comes to human rights.

The training in Tabubil was facilitated by trainers from the Bomana Police College and was attended by 30 police officers, court officials from Tabubil, ward councilors and Ok Tedi Mining Limited’s Asset Protection Department security officers.

OTML Human Resources Superintendent Workplace Relations James Gissua said the company involved law enforcement individuals from the communities in these sorts of training.

“This training is to help us effectively discharge our duties,” he said.

