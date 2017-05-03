Call made for prudent finance management

A CERTIFIED practising accountant is urging provincial and district administrations to provide prudent financial systems for the use of public finances.

Mala Stephen Ahi, a member and director of Butibam Progress Limited in Lae, has encouraged officers in public administration to be wise when using public finances.

He said unpaid invoices from contractors and service providers and the excessive use of hire cars were some of the problems that facing provincial, district and local level government administrations.

The former councillor of the CPA-PNG said these issues arose because district administrations and city/town councils were not willing to provide budgets to treasurers or provincial finance chairmen for approval.

He said failure to audit public accounts could be seen as a breach of the Public Finances Management Act.

Ahi said this during his nomination last week for Lae Open seat.

He is contesting the seat under National Alliance Party banner.

He has worked in public service and private accounting firms for 30 years.

Ahi is the founder of Gluwac Group of Corporative Societies in Lae, former chief of staff to the office of Morobe Governor Kelly Naru, president of the CPA PNG Lae branch, financial controller of Coffee Industry Corporation Ltd and manager of Kapi & Clarke Chartered Accountants.

Given his experience spanning more than three decades, he believes that the foundation of any thriving organisation and community should include strict financial management and internal controls, with strong corporate governance and accountability, which he said were key to management.

